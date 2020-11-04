The wait for the second season of The Mandalorian is finally over, but now it’s time to cope, week after week, with that for the new episode: as you all know, Disney + will not grant more than one episode a week, so all that remains is to rely on trailers and synopsis to pass the time .

In this regard, the synopsis of the second episode of this second season of The Mandalorian seems to anticipate something potentially interesting: the plot of the episode speaks of a Mando that will have to “escorting a passenger with valuable cargo on a dangerous journey“.

So who will this mysterious new entry be? Most likely it will be the character played by Sasha Banks, which in fact is shown to us in the promo of the new episode: we don’t know much about the character of Banks, except that he is most likely a Jedi (detail that had led many to believe that it was Ahsoka Tano, before the confirmed by Rosario Dawson for the role).

In short, to find out more, all that remains is to wait for this new episode of the branded show Disney+! Here, meanwhile, you will find all the theories on the character of Sasha Banks in The Mandalorian; on YouTube, meanwhile, the Mandalorian soundtrack is finally available.