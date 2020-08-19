The Mandalorian, here's what George Lucas' reaction was to the Disney + series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Mandalorian TV series turned out to be a winning bet for Disney +, but also for its creator and showrunner, Jon Favreau, and for director and executive producer Dave Filoni, who now announce the reaction of the father of Star Wars, George Lucas, after watching the show.

As the first live-action series set in the world of Star Wars, The Mandalorian it was a gamble on all fronts. It matters little that some of the brightest creative minds of our times were behind its creation, the result would have been uncertain anyway.

Still, everything seems to have gone well: audiences loved the first season, critics hailed it, and even the Academy of Televion Arts and Sciences was hooked, nominating The Mandalorian for 15 Emmys.

But, in all of this … What the creator of the world of Star Wars must have thought, George Lucas?

"He paid us many compliments. I think he liked the show, he once said that now he can finally watch it as a fan and a spectator. My job is to carry on and pass on everything I have learned from him in every discipline, pass it on to Jon and the creative sector."revealed Dave Filoni to the Hollywood Reporter, who then investigated the kind of feedback Lucas left the creative team on the series, some side notes, something to change …

"He didn't give us too much feedback. We mainly talked about other things"explains Filoni"When I talk to him, I like to learn as much as possible. Maybe he gives me some reminders, especially before I start shooting something, about how to do certain things, how many setups I could set up in a day, stuff like that. And I'm looking for inspiration and ideas on others, maybe on how to make a certain scene".

In short, it looks like that George Lucas is more than satisfied with The Mandalorian, and we can only hope for a similar reaction for the other Disney + series dedicated to the world of Star Wars.