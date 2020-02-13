The Mandalorian Has Reused Star Wars Effects A New Hope

Share it:

In the end everything comes back. We see it in the fashion world, where the bell pants are again a trend, and also in the cinema, where great classics of the eighties and nineties are delighting us with new reboots We never thought we would see again. Who thought Ghostbusters would return in 2020? And that it is possible to reuse special effects from three decades ago without appearing old? This is precisely what the 'The Mandalorian' special effects team has achieved. Because the Mandalorian series starring Pedro Pascal that swept through the new platform of Disney last Christmas and he already has his second installment, he has reused visual effects, no less, than the very first installment of 'Star Wars', 'A new hope'(1977).

Yes, yes, as you read. Now we have all the technology in the world, but as the imagination of George Lucas there is nothing, and if you don't keep an eye on how the first lightsaber was made. Precisely one of the highest praise the series received was for its special effects, which immersed viewers in a universe that mixes present and past. For this, Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) – the visual effects company founded by George Lucas in 1975 – used the technology Stagecraft, which uses LED screens at the bottom of the shots to create hyperrealistic environments

It was during an interview with ICG Magazine, where the supervisor of this company that Lucas created for the production of his first Star Wars installment, Richard Bluff, has specified that many of those old images come from old franchise tapes, including the first. "There have been a huge amount of practical elements filmed for previous Star Wars movies, so we take full advantage of the ILM asset library"explained the expert, setting an example. Do you remember the episode five Where in a scene does the Mandalorian look far away and see two Banthas? "It was clear that we were not going to create a bantha hairy completely animated and manipulated for only two shots, so I suggested we take it out of 'A New Hope'. "And so it was done and that Bantha is from three decades ago.

However, the work of reusing these effects is not so simple. It is not enough to rescue the plate. Bluff has explained how his team had to recapture the Photography in which Lucas had shot thirty years before. "I sent a photographer to the exact place where George filmed his original plate, capturing high resolution elements so that we could upload the resolution as necessary. "