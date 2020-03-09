The Mandalorian has finished filming season 2

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Shortly after knowing that Gina Carano had finished filming her scenes in season 2 of the series The Mandalorian For Disney + we have also known that the rest of the team has packed to return home now that all the episodes have been recorded.

The end of the shooting has not been confirmed by Lucasfilm, but it has been done by the director of photography Baz Idoine, who already worked in the first season and has returned to do his own in these new chapters that will be released in October on the platform of Disney video on demand.

Now there are some long months ahead in which team members like Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will have to get down to work with the assembly and postproduction team to assemble and finish this new season.

At the moment we do not have many details about the direction that the series will take at this point. Giancarlo Esposito recently said that some epic combat with lightsabers awaits us and before that we knew that Baby Yoda would be back, as it could not be otherwise. We also know that Greef Cargo's past will have some weight in the season.

Soon we will be able to see The Mandalorian legally in Spain with the arrival of Disney +, which will premiere here on March 24. You can even watch without subscription to this service because the network Four will broadcast the series (at least they have confirmed the first episode) and all the contents of the platform will also be in Movistar.

The Mandalorian has been the first of a list of real action series set in the Star Wars universe that will eventually arrive at Disney +.