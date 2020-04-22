The Mandalorian has already started the pre-production of season 3

Share it:

Although we will not see season 2 of the series The Mandalorian Until October this year, Lucasfilm has already started with the third for Disney +, showing that confidence in this new series is full.

"Sources close to production have confirmed that creator Jon Favreau has been writing season 3 for a while and that the art department, led by Lucasfilm vice president and executive creative director Doug Chiang, has been creating concept arts for the season 3 the last weeks"says Variety.

The production desasapland department is believed to have started work on April 20 due to the amount of time it takes to prepare each of these seasons for the titanic live-action series.

Season 2 production ended last month just before the COVID-19 pandemic will force the film and television industry to stand still for months. Season 2 will be ready in October on Disney +.

Before the premiere of that season we will be able to see a documentary about the creation of the series with a premiere date located in May. Also in the return of the series we will meet new faces like Rosario Dawson in the role of the heroine Ahsoka Tano, as well as old acquaintances like Giancarlo Esposito, who assured that there will be exciting duels with lightsabers in the new episodes, a type of content that viewers missed in the first season even though the protagonists of this story belong to the world of bounty hunters and not to the users of the Force.