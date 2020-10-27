The Mandalorian, Giancarlo Esposito star of Monday Night: here is the epic video

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian will land on Disney + introducing some new characters but also some old acquaintances. Among these we will also see Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon who has become the absolute protagonist of an incredible video by Monday Nignt.

In the past few hours theOfficial Star Wars Twitter account shared an introduction to this week’s Football game, which will see the Chicago Bears play against the Los Angeles Rams. The video is narrated by Esposito e features a wide range of puns and signals that take us back to the world of The Mandalorian.

While the video doesn’t provide any new information about the second season of the series, it does show off in an epic fashion how imposing and threatening the role of Giancarlo Esposito can be in the Star Wars franchise, and incredibly piques fans’ interest in what he can accomplish with his Darksaber over the course of the new episodes.

Regarding this production by Disney + Gianacarlo Esposito had said: “Star Wars is an iconic franhise. I clearly would have liked to have been in the movies, but The Mandalorian is an equally exceptional product. I think I made a very correct choice, because what brought me to Star Wars was the mythological aspect of the narrative … For me, it was a moment of power. “

We remind you that the first episode of The Mandalorian 2 will last longer than expected. What do you expect from this second season? Let us know in the comments.