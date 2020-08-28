The Mandalorian, Giancarlo Esposito on Moff Gideon: “There will be surprises”

Share it:

Fans of the famous series with protagonist Pedro Pascal I’m still waiting to see the first trailer for the second season of The Mandalorian. Meanwhile Giancarlo Esposito talked about his mysterious character, Moff Gideon.

In particular, the famous actor answered the questions of the journalists of “SYFY WIRE“on connection to the Force of his character. Here is Giancarlo Esposito’s answer: “It is a possibility. I can’t say if that’s entirely the case, but we’ve seen him come out of that TIE fighter and we’ve seen him use the Darksaber as well. There will be some surprises regarding his connection to the Force. We don’t know for sure what his connection will be, but he sure has something that unites him with the old characters“.

Giancarlo Esposito he then continued the interview by revealing that Dave Filoni explained to him the long history of the Star Wars universe: “I like to sit and have Dave Filoni explain everything to me, he knows the whole story, who all the characters are and where they come from. I really respect his knowledge of what happened, so when I have questions I turn to him. Sometimes he tells me so much that it feels like my head is about to explode“We are sure that in the course of the second season we will have some more information on Moff Gideon, in the meantime we recommend this interview with Kathleen Kennedy on The Mandalorian 2.