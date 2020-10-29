the Mandalorian doll you will absolutely want

Baby Yoda conquered everyone in the first season of The Mandalorian, not only the character has enchanted fans of all ages of Star Wars, but it probably made a lot of profits to the Disney, with enthusiasts ready to buy any type of goods dedicated to him.

Since the release of Episode IV – A New Hope the universe of Star Wars gave us unforgettable characters and each of us has his favorite, but Baby Yoda of The Mandalorian everyone agrees having immediately entered the hearts of all of us.

One of the best dedicated items is definitely the life-size replica of Baby Yoda proposed by Sideshow Collectibles and released in collaboration with Legacy Effects. Thanks to Collider we can take a look at the details of this new, incredible, collector’s item that every fan of the Galaxy would like to have.

The figure is approximately 41 cm tall and made in resin and plastic, the artists who gave life to the figure really have it rendered very well, especially with the tan cloth coat and the wide eyes that seem to be looking at you. The figure can be placed on a base and also comes with the silver shift knob from Razor Crest, the protagonist’s ship, which fits into his right hand.

If you decide to have one, the price is $ 350 and you can order it from Sideshow’s website, but due to demand, it will be a few months before we can settle it in the collection.

in the meantime Pedro Pascal assured that the second season will be released on 30 October 2020 of The Mandalorian will be an incredible visual experience and if you want to refresh your memory read the recap of the first season.