The Mandalorian, Din Djarin wields two Dark Sabers in this fan art: will it really happen?

The new installment of The Mandalorian reminded us that the protagonist is really able to get by in any situation, thanks to his incredible resources and tools grafted into the armor. Until now, however, we have not seen him wield the iconic Star Wars weapons, the lightsabers!

A fan then decided to remedy the situation by changing the video game cover The power of the Force and highlighting our Mando (sorry Starkiller). After what was seen in the finale of the first season, it was decided to entrust him not one, but two Dark Sabers.

Though it also passed into the hands of Darth Maul, the iconic black lightsaber played a central role in the history of the Mandalorians, considering it belonged to Tor Vizsla, the founder of the Death Watch at the time of the Civil War on Mandalore. The weapon then appeared in The Clone Wars, wielded by Pre Viszla before Maul took possession of it and also exhibited it in Rebels.

Now that she has become part of The Mandalorian, Din Djarin may have the opportunity to challenge it sooner or later, even if the intent of the authors seems to be to reveal the cards calmly, without trying to amaze everyone with bright fights similar to those seen in the prequel trilogy. It would definitely be the right tool for discourage any bounty hunter looking for Baby Yoda…

To find out what role the Dark Saber will have in the Disney + series, all that remains is to follow the second season currently underway. The new episode is coming on November 6 could tell us a little more about the mysterious character played by Sasha Banks.