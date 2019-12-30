Entertainment

         'The Mandalorian': confirmed the release date for season 2 of the Star Wars series

December 30, 2019
Maria Rivera
'The Mandalorian' was one of the most anticipated series of the year and, week by week, has been confirmed as one of the biggest television hits of 2019. Although this is an exclusive Disney + content, which is not yet available worldwide, the most impatient fans have found a way to access and download it, without waiting for the Disney platform.

After the broadcast of the eighth and final episode of 'The Mandalorian', the showrunner, producer and screenwriter of the first season, Jon Favreau, confirmed through his official Twitter account that the series To return to with new episodes in the fall of 2020.

The story of 'The Mandalorian' takes place five years after the fall of the Empire and focuses on a questionable moral gunman who moves in the limits of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic. Pedro Pascal leads the cast, which also feature Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte.

'The Mandalorian': how it fits in the chronology 'Star Wars' and who are the Mandalorians

Last summer, before the series premiere, Favreau already announced that he was working on the scripts for season 2, hoping Disney would give the green light to the filming of more episodes. Given the enormous popularity that 'The Mandalorian' has reached, especially thanks to that phenomenon called Baby Yoda, the next season is already underway officially.

