The Mandalorian Concept Art Finals

Éxito successThe Mandalorian’, The great adventure serial with which Jon Favreau has released the universe of Star wars in Disney +, It has been a success. While the platform prepares its second season, and Internet users collect all the relevant information (and merchandising) about Baby yoda, enthusiasts of this unexpectedly bright format pray to the maker for Favreau, along with Rick Famuyiwa, Christopher Yost, Dave Filoni and filmmakers of the size of Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard Y Taika Waititi, have enough freedom again to surprise us again.

And is that ‘The Mandalorian’, The first major real action series of Star wars, has been all that George Lucas from 'Star Wars’(1977) could wish. Its fast, determined and fun chapters have made us live eight adventures furrowing genres and references without ever abandoning the essence of the saga. From Akira Kurosawa to John Carpenter, going by Kazuo Koike or Sergio Leone, the misadventures of I send They have been much more than a viral Internet phenomenon starring (all told) the most adorable creature of contemporary audiovisual.

Disney Y Lucasfilm they have taken care of every detail and, together with the great soundtrack of Ludwig GöranssonAt the end of the episodes we could enjoy a collection of conceptual designs that we now compile in this wonderful gallery with all the images shared officially and in good quality.