The Mandalorian, Cara Dune and Baby Yoda in the new official season 2 posters

The anticipation for the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which in less than twenty days will debut in streaming on Disney +. After the premiere on October 30, the episodes will be released on a weekly basis, and the promotion machine is also running at full capacity.

Today, Monday 12 October, for example, the new ones were published character poster dedicated to some characters from Star Wars: The Mandalorian. As we can also see in the post at the bottom of the news, there are the protagonist, Mando, the bounty hunter played by Pedro Pascal, the tender Baby Yoda, or The Child, undisputed idol of the public, Greef Karga, played by Carl Weathers, and Cara Dune, the character of Gina Carano.

The look of the characters of The Mandalorian 2 had been somehow unveiled in recent days, thanks to the display cardboard that depicted characters such as Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), a Mortar Trooper and the same Cara Dune and Greef Karga.

After months of rumor, in the meantime, it would seem finally confirmed the presence of Rosario Dawson in the cast of the live action branded Disney+, in the role of Ahsoka Tano, a character beloved by fans of the franchise thanks to the animated series The Clone Wars. It now remains to understand in which episode he will make his debut in Star Wars: The Mandalorian.