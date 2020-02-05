The Mandalorian can lead in several Star Wars spinoffs for television

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During the last presentation of Disney's financial results, the future of the Star Wars franchise and the importance of television in that future have been addressed.

"We are taking a short break with the movie premieres, we have finished the nine episode Skywalker Saga and we are developing two television series and specials. The priority in the coming years will be television, with season 2 of The Mandalorian premiering in October and more projects arising from The Mandalorian from then on, including the possibility of adding more characters and the possibility of bringing those characters on their own direction with their own series".

It has been confirmed that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Ewan McGregor and the prequel to Rogue One with Diego Luna are moving forward. "And then we have the prequel to Rogue One and the Obi-Wan series also under development. So the priority for Star Wars in the short term will be on television with Disney + and we will have more to say about the future in theaters shortly after that".

In case the constant conversation related to The Mandalorian in social networks I had not convinced you, here you have the proof that the series starring Pedro Pascal has been a success and that thanks to this the universe of the George Lucas franchise will be expanded much more with new action series real. Soon we will go from never having seen Star Wars in this format to be the standard format to see new Star Wars stories.

Countless rumors have emerged about the future of Star Wars on the big screen talking about several possible historical and geographical locations. It has been pointed out that everything could start with a new video game, that the new saga would take place during the years of the Old Republic and much more. It may take years to really know what awaits us in this regard.