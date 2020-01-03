'The Mandalorian': Baby Yoda was a secret thanks to Donald Glover and Beyoncé

Share it:

We did not discover anything claiming that the big surprise of this 2019 has been Baby Yoda. The little character, whom we have seen in the series of 'The Mandalorian', in Disney +, has gone around the world, becoming popular everywhere, becoming viral in networks, even for people who have not even followed the series (remember that Disney + is available in very few markets yet).

And what has been the secret of its success? Not only his great realism, thanks to the fact that it was decided that the character was a puppet (instead of recreating it by computer), but also having been able to keep it a secret for so long. No one on the team thought he was going to get around Internet leaks, but he did it and that's when the magic came up. But it was not always the idea. In fact, Favreau and his team wanted to unveil it well before the series premiere. And who took the idea from their heads? Himself Donald Glover. The actor and musician, who put the voice to Simba in the remake of 'The Lion King' (directed by Favreau), spoke with the director about Yoda and gave him the idea he needed.





"We were talking about music and pop culture and he kept saying that what people want now is to be surprised, because it is not something that happens very often. When Beyoncé released his surprise album, he simply uploaded it online and everything the world reacted to it. Simply launching it started a conversation and that would happen with Baby Yoda, making it increasingly viral and attracting much more attention than any marketing strategy. "

So finally, Favreau decided to keep Baby Yoda a secret, following the advice of Donald Glover and Beyoncé's example. Curious, right?