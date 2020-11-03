The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda is riding a Bantha in the new Funko Pop!

I’m a fan of The Mandalorian they were found anything but unprepared at the start of the new season: the lack of the show with Pedro Pascal had felt strong and clear during this break between first and second season and the desire to return to go for a walk around the galaxy was stronger than ever.

The difficult thing at this point is pass the time between one week and another: Disney + in fact has decided to remain consistent with the management of the last cycle of episodes, granting its users no more than one episode per week.

Therefore, as always, the official merchandising of The Mandalorian: Funko, for example, is always on the spot and in the last few hours has presented a new figurine from the Funko Pop! series. Laughs where we see Baby Yoda and I send on horseback a wonderful specimen of Bantha.

The celebrated creatures have already returned to the small screen during this second season premiere, so what better time to present the new one to the public collector’s item theme? The Mandalorian-mania, of course, does not stop there: the soundtrack of The Mandalorian is already available on YouTube, while on Twitter the like button dedicated to Baby Yoda made its debut.