The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda is part of a Force dyad? Let’s find out together

Baby Yoda, The Mandalorian star is a strange entity from the huge world of Star Wars. Despite his tender appearance as a child, according to an incredible theory he could be part of a dyad of the Force.

In Episode IX, the concept of the Force dyad was revealed and, we also discovered the existence of a new power, namely the possibility of healing through the Force. This particular ability has so far only been possessed by Rey and Ben, but it seems that it can also be exploited by Baby Yoda. In the new guide The Star Wars Book, which expands and describes some concepts of the franchise of this distant distant galaxy, we understand that in essence the power to heal and the dyad are related concepts.

In a passage of the book we read that: “Those who are part of a dyad possess have tremendous skill. They can use the Force to heal a person or a creature, but the gesture requires a great deal of energy that can weaken those who use this power. “

In short, when Baby Yoda uses this power to heal Mando, somehow reveals the possibility of being part of a dyad. We do not yet know for sure if this truth will be revealed in the second season or if in reality, the Child is not part of a dyad of the Force, but being extremely gifted, he can also take advantage of the healing power. We’ll see.

While waiting to find out what will happen in the new episodes that will soon arrive on Disney +, take a look at the new official posters released for The Mandalorian 2.