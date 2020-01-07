The Mandalorian: Baby Yoda has a name

Share it:

'The Mandalorian' has been, without a doubt, one of the revelation series of 2019. Although it was released in November, and is not yet available in most countries, the first real action series of the Star Wars universe has fallen in love to everyone, both fans and haters of the saga. And who has been the architect of it? Neither more nor less than the smallest creature in the show, whom we all know as Baby Yoda.

This mini version of the mythical Jedi master has starred in a multitude of memes in this final stage of the year, and his merchandising is already almost sold out in presales. But of course, we know that it is not really Yoda, although it resembles it, but that it is of the same species. So, if it's not Yoda, what's it really called? The director Taika Waititi, who directed the last episode of the series, has revealed that it has a real name … and that we will know shortly.

"He is not called Baby Yoda. He has a real name. I know, but I will wait for Favreau to say so."

But he is not the only one who has spoken about the true name of Baby Yoda. Disney boss Bob IgerHe has also mentioned that identity that we still do not know. "In the first emails to Jon Favreau, I was referring to the character as Baby Yoda, it seemed easier. But Jon threw me a couple of times saying it wasn't what it was called."

Now we have to wait for the premiere of the second season, where we will surely finally know the real name of the creature.