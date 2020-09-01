The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda created by the Force? The new theory goes wild

Share it:

Fans of the hit Star Wars: The Mandalorian eagerly await the second season of the live-action series Disney+ also to find out more about the tender and adorable Baby Yoda, which according to a new theory that is going crazy on the web could have even been created by Power itself.

The little travel companion of This Djarin was the focus of the conflict of the first season, where we discovered that Baby Yoda is a great user of the Force. The Moff Gideon by Giancarlo Esposito he will not stop so easily to get his hands on the character, a precious resource to be used for who knows what Imperial purposes. That said, it is still not clear who Baby Yoda really is, if a Yoda clone, a child of his own race or who knows what else.

A recent theory thus links him to the Prophecy of the Chosen One as there may be the remote possibility that Baby Yoda doesn’t have a father, just like Anakin. And this would be a connection with the fallen Skywalker, as the little one could have been born by the Will of the Force. We know for example that Anakin and Baby Yoda were born the same year.

The Mandalorian takes place five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, so we know that the child is 50 years old and that he was born exactly in 41 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin), just the same as Anakin. What if then Baby Yoda was created by force as Anakin’s counterpart, once he succumbed to the dark side?

It is certainly an interesting theory.