The Mandalorian: Ahsoka Tano's bender talks about Rosario Dawson's casting

Ashley Eckstein is the voice actress who is usually in charge of giving "life" to the character of Ahsoka Tano in the Star Wars universe. Or, at least, that's how it has been in the animation series in which the character has appeared, such as Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.
However, it is very likely that she will not be the voice (or body) for Tano when the character reaches Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Instead, actress Rosario Dawson could be commissioned. Now, Eckstein has wanted to give his opinion regarding his possible casting. Here we tell you all the details.
Although Rosario Dawson's participation in The Mandalorian has yet to be fully formalized, it is assumed that this will be the case due to certain information. In addition, there are many fans of the Star Wars saga who have spoken about it, mentioning Eckstein. And finally, it has responded through its official Instagram account (via Heroic Hollywood).
In the publication he thanks the support of the fans, but also gives rise to a letter in which he claims to know nothing at the moment regarding the situation of his character in The Mandalorian.
This is what Eckstein's letter says
"Last week, a rumor was released that Ahsoka Tano would be in season 2 of The Mandalorian. I have read all of your questions and comments on this story and thank you for your patience as I have taken more time than I needed to review these questions.
The truth is, I am not involved in The Mandalorian. I can't answer questions about something I'm not a part of. I am not an actress and I have acted in all kinds of media: television and live action movies, theater, voice acting, presenter and it has been my dream for 14 years to continue playing Ahsoka Tano in any way. I will continue to appreciate the opportunities to create stories for Ahsoka Tano and will always be happy to see the legacy continue. I am just a member of a tremendous team of talents who bring Ahsoka Tano to life.
The final decisions for Ahsoka are not for me to make, and I can't comment on something I really don't know about. ".
