The Mandalorian: Ahsoka Tano's bender talks about Rosario Dawson's casting

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Ashley Eckstein is the voice actress who is usually in charge of giving "life" to the character of Ahsoka Tano in the Star Wars universe. Or, at least, that's how it has been in the animation series in which the character has appeared, such as Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

However, it is very likely that she will not be the voice (or body) for Tano when the character reaches Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Instead, actress Rosario Dawson could be commissioned. Now, Eckstein has wanted to give his opinion regarding his possible casting. Here we tell you all the details.

Although Rosario Dawson's participation in The Mandalorian has yet to be fully formalized, it is assumed that this will be the case due to certain information. In addition, there are many fans of the Star Wars saga who have spoken about it, mentioning Eckstein. And finally, it has responded through its official Instagram account (via Heroic Hollywood).

In the publication he thanks the support of the fans, but also gives rise to a letter in which he claims to know nothing at the moment regarding the situation of his character in The Mandalorian.

This is what Eckstein's letter says