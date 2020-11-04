The Mandalorian, according to one theory, Boba Fett was saved by a Krayt Dragon

At the time of Return of the Jedi it was really hard to imagine any hope of survival for Boba Fett: as you all remember, the famous bounty hunter had ended up straight into the jaws of a terrible sarlacc, a beast not exactly known for taking pity on its prey.

Something, however, must have gone wrong (from the point of view of the sarlacc, of course): our Boba Fett has in fact returned to The Mandalorian as already announced for some time and, legitimately, the entire Star Wars fandom now awaits a plausible explanation of its survival.

Explanation that could have been provided by a theory widespread in these hours on social media: according to some fans, in fact, Boba Fett would have been saved by the providential intervention of a Krayt Dragon, a native creature of the planet Tatooine who, in fact, would have had no problem wasting a sarlacc.

The beast would then pounce on the sarlacc before it had time to actually begin digesting its prey, thus allowing its escape. A good stroke of luck, no doubt about it! Do you find that a plausible explanation? Tell us yours in the comments.

The voice actor of Darth Maulmeanwhile, he spoke of the possible presence of the character in The Mandalorian; Kevin Smith, on the other hand, literally went crazy for The Mandalorian 2×01.