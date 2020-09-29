The Mandalorian, a kitten identical to Baby Yoda saved in California drives the web crazy

The Mandalorian was certainly one of the most successful series of the last year and, part of the credit certainly goes to Baby Yoda. A kitten that has the same features as the cute Baby was rescued by the California Fire Department and is now literally driving the web crazy.

The kitten’s story was shared by the North Valley Animal Disaster Group on its Facebook page. Of course, given his large eyes, large ears and general resemblance to the Child, he was promptly named Baby Yoda. The little pet who will be three weeks old was rescued by the North Complex Fire, a huge wildfire currently raging in Northern California in Plumas and Butte counties.

“Over the past weekend, firefighters took this little 2 or 3 week old kitten to the Cal Oak Animal Shelter,” we read in the post. “They found it in the middle of the road on their way, thank goodness! It was sprinkled with smoke and ash and was immediately examined by our vet. These pictures show it after the bath and the nap after the first photo. He is assisted by a foster doctor from whom he can receive all the special care he needs. “

The kitten doesn’t have a home yet, in fact, the institution waits about a month before putting the pets up for adoption, so that the owners can reclaim them in case they have lost them. We hope that little Baby Yoda will find accommodation as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, we remind you that the original concept of The Mandalorian included a less cute Baby Yoda. Who knows if it would have had the same success.