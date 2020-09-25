The Mandalorian, a documentary reveals the creation of the Razor Crest

There is still a month left until the second season of Star wars: The Mandalorian, but to help the public to pass the wait ILM has thought of it, releasing a new video behind the scenes of the series. The mini-documentary, lasting about 17 minutes, tells the creative process that led to the creation of the Razor Crest.

The video, visible within the news, shows some tricks worthy of the old school Star Wars, like using a model, a visual effect so dear to George Lucas and used, for example, for the Millennium Falcon.

Directed by Chris Hawkinson, the documentary explores, in addition to this technique, also the implemented use of CGI by ILM: “Models and motion control are in our DNA, and it’s been more than 15 years since ours first shots with motion control. “

Another interesting detail that emerges from the video is the idea that the Razor Crest be “previous to X-Wing”, which has given rise to some speculation that the term indicates the type of ship and not its name. If this were confirmed, then, in the second season of The Mandalorian we may know the real name of Mando’s means of transportation.

La serie live action in streaming su Disney+ gave life to a large merchandise: among the latest gadgets we saw the Lego set dedicated to Baby Yoda and the Monopoly themed The Mandalorian.