The Mandalorian 3, news on shooting and casting: here are all the details!

Star Wars fans are enjoying the second season of The Mandalorian available on Disney + since last October 30th. While the series has yet to be officially renewed for a third season, pre-production work has been underway for several months and the first details on filming and casting are now leaking.

According to a new report released in the last few hours, work on the third season could begin in the coming months, with the provisional title of Buccaneer. It is unclear exactly when the series will start production, with some rumors talking about the end of the month and some starting 2021.

It is also said that too Sophie Thatcher, an actress known for her work on Prospect and Chicago Med, will join the Star Wars Universe franchise.

However, it has not been specified whether the actress will join the cast of the series or another spin-off.

Jon favreau he intended to start filming before the end of the year: “We are working on the assumption that we will be able to move forward. We are in very small situations and we also very often have masked characters. And we also have a lot of digital work, which makes things better. So we are a show that is probably well equipped to be flexible according to the protocols that are emerging around the resumption of work. “.

