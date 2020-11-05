The Mandalorian 2, will there be Darth Maul? Answers the voice actor of the Sith

While we wait to see the second episode of The Mandalorian 2, we report this tweet from Sam Witwer, voice actor Darth Maul in the animated series of The Clone Wars, which responds to rumors about his presence in the unreleased episodes of the Disney show.

As you can see from the message at the bottom of the news, several online newspapers had announced the arrival of Sam widower in the cast of the series focused on the adventures of Din Djarin and Baby Yoda, in particular according to many he had played a villager of Mos Pelgo. Darth Maul’s interpreter in the episodes of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars“and Starkiller in the two chapters of”Star Wars: Force Unleashed“wanted to clarify by stating in a tweet in response:”I wish IGN had done their job right and noticed that I’m not blond …“The interpreter of the unnamed character then posted a photo to prove that he really was in the part.

We remind you that the next episode of the Disney show will be available for viewing starting from Friday 6 November and it will be titled “Chapter 10: The Confrontation“, while the final episode will be broadcast on December 18, in the meantime we close the news by reporting this cameo of a character who appeared in The Mandalorian 2.