'The Mandalorian 2' will fight with lightsabers

One of the most characteristic elements of Star Wars is undoubtedly its lightsabers and epic battles with the ultimate weapon. When 'The Mandalorian' began, we all thought that we would see some duel with light swords but we were left with the desire, but maybe in season 2 we do have our reward.

DON'T KEEP READING IF YOU HAVE NOT SEEN 'THE MANDALORIAN'

Disney

At the end of the first season, we discovered that Moff Gideon, the official villain of the series, had in his possession the known as Dark Saber, which we already saw in 'The Clone Wars' and that has a long history for fans of the saga . Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Gideon, has recently stated that we will see more about that lightsaber… and that will even duel!

"The props were worried about me because I was a little shocked and in a small battle against another, which I am looking forward to seeing. A huge and epic battle of lightsabers is going to take place in the series, and I should mention that I I'm the only character from the first season who had the honor of carrying a lightsaber. So it's wonderful. "

So, according to Esposito's words, his character will duel against another character who will also carry a lightsaber. The question is: who will it be? Baby yoda? Din Djarin? Or maybe some hidden Jedi who survived Order 66?