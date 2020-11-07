The Mandalorian 2, web users warn: beware of spiders!

The latest episode of The Mandalorian released yesterday on Disney +, 2×02 The Passenger, was definitely not the most fun to watch for those with the terror of spiders… So the web is committed to adding the appropriate disclaimers.

Between spiders and ants (haven’t you missed the reference to Ant-Man?), The new episode of The Mandalorian, directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jon Faveau, has certainly left its mark. Especially for those who, the spiders, just can’t see them.

After a forced landing on a planet, Mando and our team find themselves on a planet that, shortly thereafter, will have a surprise in store for them … Thrilling.

“For all those who suffer from arachnophobia: please be careful, 50% of the last episode is unwatchable due to space spiders. #TheMandalorian #mandalorian #PSA #arachnophobia “someone writes.

“For anyone who is afraid of spiders, be careful, and keep your eyes closed in some #TheMandalorian scenes“others advise.

“The Madalorian, chapter 10 … Eeeeeew spiders!“(tweet accompanied, however, by a cute photo of Baby Yoda).

“After everything that’s happened this week, I don’t think I can reiterate enough how much I DO NOT need space spiders #TheMandalorian“says one user.

“I … Just … Why spiders, man? #TheMandalorian #DisneyPlus #Arachnophobiasomeone else writes, remembering not a little Ron Weasley in The Chamber of Secrets.

Meanwhile, there are those who offer us more information on their identity: “Did you know? The spiders in #Mandalorian are called Krykna, and they first appeared in the form of Ralph McQuarrie’s concept art for The Empire Strikes Back, and we used them in Star Wars Rebels. # This IS The Way“.

And you, did you know? And what did you think of this episode of The Mandalorian? Let us know in the comments.