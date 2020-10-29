The Mandalorian 2, the splendid international posters of the Disney + series

A few hours after the arrival of the first and highly anticipated episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian 2 his Disney+, it is thanks to Comicbook.com that we can show you some splendid international posters (including artistic ones) of the live-action series dedicated to the Star Wars Universe and developed by Jon favreau.

The phrase that comes back repeatedly is the Mandalorian motto “this is the way” (“this is the way “) and it is nice to see how the Italian poster is among the most successful and rewarding of the entire gallery published by the American outlet via Instagram.

The show, that will be back on the platform tomorrow, next October 30th, heralds an even more epic adventure than the one seen in the first season: among the settings presented in the trailer also a vast ocean explored aboard a merchant ship and a nocturnal metropolis, not to mention the numerous ex-imperial soldiers and many other deadly antagonists . Anything Ahsoka Tano o Boba Fett for now, fans will still have to wait to see them back in action.

In the second season of the show the Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, taking on enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the aftermath of the collapse of the Galactic Empire. In the cast of The Mandalorian Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito will return, with Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez among the directors already confirmed for the next eight unreleased episodes.

Showrunner Jon Favreau also executive produces alongside Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer. For more insights, here’s how The Mandalorian 2 will be different from the first season.