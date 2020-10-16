The Mandalorian 2, the new season would pave the way for a spin-off: here’s what

New rumors accompany the arrival of season 2 of The Mandalorian. According to Kessel Run Transmissions, the spin-off would involve a collaboration between Cara Dune and Bo-Katan Kryze. The news of a spin-off series on Cara Dune has been circulating for a while but the presence of Bo-Katan Kryze is a novelty of these hours.

Bo-Katan Kryze was a key figure in Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels and his collaboration with Cara Dune is a truly intriguing hypothesis, with a purely female show.

Gina Carano and Katee Sackhoff are among the favorite actresses of Star Wars fans and to see them in a project together would be very enthusiastic news from fans.

The question that many enthusiasts ask themselves is the following: in the case of a spin-off series about Cara Dune and Bo-Katan Kryze will the Star Wars timeline be followed?

Season 1 of The Mandalorian concluded with the revelation that Imperial Officer Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) now owns the Darksaber, in the era immediately following Return of the Jedi.

Undoubtedly there is ample space to tell plots that concern Cara Dune, as well as Bo-Katan and other characters of the Star Wars Universe.

