The Mandalorian 2, officially unveiled the new look of Boba Fett for Disney Plus

The Mandalorian is back with the first episode of the second season, and the fans were not disappointed: with so much action, Baby Yoda, the debut of Timothy Olyphant and the return to Tatooine, in fact, there was also time for the debut of Boba Fett!

In the last scene of the episode, in fact, the actor Temuera Morrison is back in the iconic role of Boba Fett. Fans will remember Morrison for playing bounty hunter Jango Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Jango served as a model for the Republic’s clone army during the Clone Wars, but secretly worked for Count Dooku and lost his life during the battle against the Jedi.

Today Morrison plays Boba Fett, son of Jango, evidently survived the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and somehow still hanging around on Tatooine. Boba is technically a clone of Jango who, however, by the will of the latter, has never undergone the same accelerated aging process as the other clones. Having become an orphan, it is likely that he was taken by the Mandalorians exactly as happened to Din Djarin, but who knows what the next episodes will tell us about him.

Meanwhile, the end of episode 1 of the second season of the series confirmed that Boba Fett somehow managed to get out alive from the famous sarlacc who ate him during the events of the 1983 film, and today he seems to have abandoned his Mandalorian armor for the ragged garb of a desert wanderer.

You can watch her return in the photo at the bottom of the article.

