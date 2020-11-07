The Mandalorian 2, in the new episode there is a tribute to John Williams that you have not noticed!

The second episode of the second season of The Mandalorian, titled “The Passenger”, is available on Disney+ and presents some exciting details, not least the presence of the Resistance pilots.

However there is also an easter-egg that you may not have noticed and dedicated to none other than John Williams, the timeless composer of original Star Wars soundtrack.

The only thing you need to be able to grasp it is a good ear, since the composer of The Mandalorian, Ludwig Göransson (which won an Emmy for music in the series) used a variation of Williams’ “March of Resistance” from Star Wars: The Force Awakens by JJ Abrams.

Göransson mixed his version of the song during the scene involving the X-Wings of the New Republic at 34:20 minutes of the episode, openly paying homage to the master John Wiliams: the legendary composer competed in the latest edition of the Oscars for the original soundtrack of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but lost the statuette to Hildur Guðnadóttir, author of Todd Phillips’ Joker soundtrack. During the years, Williams has been nominated for more than 50 Academy Awards, winning five.

Were you aware of this musical quote? As usual, please let us know in the comment section below.