The Mandalorian 2, here’s where you’ve already seen the two new X-wing pilots

Ming-Na Wen, Bill Burr, Jason Sudeikis, Adam Pally, Amy Sedaris, John Leguizamo and many other recognizable names and faces have appeared in the most surprising ways over the course of The Mandalorian, and the tradition was also carried on by Chapter 10: The Passenger, released Friday on Disney +.

In particular, two New Republic pilots aboard their X-wings crossed the path of Mando in two scenes, and perhaps in the frenzy of the moment you may not have recognized their faces: one of the two pilots is not the other the executive producer of the series Dave Filoni, who had also appeared as a pilot in the sixth episode of the first season along with fellow directors Rick Famuyiwa and Deborah Chow. The other pilot is played by Canadian-Korean actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, famous for the popular sitcom Kim’s Convenience in the role of Appa, the patriarch of the main family at the center of the show.

The series is also famous for to have launched Simu Liu, chosen as Shang-Chi for the Marvel Cinematic Universe: it is no coincidence that the actor wanted to pay homage to his colleague Paul Sun-Hyung Lee on Twitter, as you can see in the post at the bottom of the article.

Did you recognize them? Tell us in the comments!

For other insights, we refer you to the easter-egg linked to Ant-Man and the hidden homage to John Williams.