'The Mandalorian 2' has finished filming

And wrapped! The second season of 'The Mandalorian' has just closed the production of its second season, which will reach Disney + this fall.

While there is a lot mystery what the Mandalorian will hold of Pedro Pascal, baby Yoda, Cara Dune and company in this new series of episodes – what's more, we have a few questions that we hope this second season will solve us – at least the actress Gina Carano He wanted to formalize the news of the end of shooting with an image in his Instagram

The actress who gives life to Face dune In the series he has shared a photograph characterized by his character in his social networks announcing that the second season is involved. In the image we see the soldier turned into a bounty hunter sitting on the ramp of an unidentified spaceship:

It is clear that we will see Cara Dune again meeting Mando and Baby Yoda. How and when? We will have to wait a little longer. On the other hand, also the director of photography Baz Idoine He hung another image confirming that the shooting was over. In his snapshot we can see a clapperboard where it appears that the creator of 'The Clone Wars and Rebels', Dave Filoni, will re-direct at least one episode again in season 2.

In this new season we will see again Pedro Pascal as Djin Djarin (the Mandalorian), Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Carl Weathers as Griff and to Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon.