The Mandalorian 2, from the trailer new clues on the return of Boba Fett and other characters

Exactly 10 days after the debut of The Mandalorian 2, Disney + has not yet wanted to unbalance on the confirmed return of well-known Star Wars faces such as Boba Fett, Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan Kryze e Sabine Wren. Not even after the arrival of the explosive new official trailer.

However, as Comicbook.com noted, the contains an emblematic phrase to understand how the protagonist could come into contact with the characters mentioned above. Revealing his new assignment to Greef Karga and Cara Dune, in fact, Din Djarin states: “I’ve been tasked with bringing him back to his kind. If I can locate other Mandalorians, they can help me.”

As many of you have already understood, the search for “other Mandalorians” it could lead the character of Pedro Pascal to meet Bo-Katan and Sabine, both natives of Mandalore, as well as Boba Fett, who although not a true Mandalorian wears the typical armor.

Still no clue instead of Rosario Dawson’s debut as Ahsoka Tano, whose presence has in any case been confirmed by all major Hollywood information sources. At this point, it’s possible that Jon Favreau has some surprises in store for the Jedi’s appearance.

Meanwhile, the technology used for The Mandalorian also inspired The Batman.