The Mandalorian 2, found the cameo of a droid from the original Star Wars trilogy

In addition to the return of one of Star Wars’ most iconic characters, the Mandalorian season 2 premiere surprised fans with the cameo of a droid that appeared in the original trilogy.

We are talking about R5-D4, droid appeared in Episode IV – A New Hope, first chapter of the saga in chronological order: the most attentive fans will certainly remember him on Tatooine, in the company of Luke Skywalker. Still far from becoming the Jedi Master that we all know, at the beginning of the film the protagonist is sent by his uncle Owen to buy some droids, and after choosing R5 he notices some malfunctions in him and discards it in favor of the much more efficient R2 -D2.

Thanks to The Mandalorian, we now know that R5-D4 survived the events of A New Hope: we see it appearing in thehangar of Peli Motto, where Din Djarin and Baby Yoda land once they arrive on Tatooine. An R5 unit had already been spotted during the first season, although at the time it was not clear if it was the droid in question, but the look shown in the recent episode leaves no doubt.

The next episodes of the second season, we remember, will be published on Disney + every Friday until December 18. In the meantime, for more insights, here you can find our review of The Mandalorian 2×01.