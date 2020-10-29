The Mandalorian 2, for Giancarlo Esposito Moff Gideon “is the guardian of the galaxy”

The wait is almost over and from Friday 30 October, with the publication of the first episode, the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian will debut streaming on Disney +. Among the answers he will have to provide, the public is waiting to know more about Moff Gideon, the mysterious character played by Giancarlo Esposito.

To the military commander who runs after I send and Baby Yoda across the galaxy will presumably be reserved for more space, and Giancarlo Esposito recently tried to reveal more about the link between Moff Gideon and the Empire. “My character is the guardian of the galaxy“ joked the actor, also known for Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. “He is a remnant of the Galactic Empire and is still looking for his teach, which we hope he can find. “

The “Teach” it is of course The Child, the tender Baby Yoda which quickly became one of the main attractions of the first season of The Mandalorian, and that in the new episodes according to Esposito will lead the audience into a real one “spiritual journey”.

At the end of the first season, as you will remember, we found that Moff Gideon is in possession of the Darksaber. “I practiced” revealed Giancarlo Esposito. “I’m getting better. You have to respect its power, its energy. But you know, it takes practice. “

