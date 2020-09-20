The Mandalorian 2, Boba Fett confirmed by a casting agency?

Earlier this year, a number of industry outlets reported that Tamuera Morrison would appear in the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, with Disney that never came after the news to confirm nor deny the thing, which could now find concreteness thanks to a casting agency.

The Australian casting agency Showcast has indeed apparently confirmed Morrison’s presence in the series. Indirectly, however, because as you can see in the image below we read that in the second season of The Mandalorian “Boba Fett will appear”, and given that Morrison himself had been anticipated in the role – in Attack of the Clones he was playing Jango Fett – here the accounts begin to return.

In the awesome official Star Wars: The Mandalorian 2 trailer, however, of Boba Fett there is not even a taste, which also disappointed the fans a little.

As you know, This Djarin is looking for Baby Yoda’s home planet and a Jedi who can help him understand his powers. Therefore, in the course of the next unpublished episodes, we will witness his journey, which will take him to different planets of the galaxy, while meeting some of the most famous characters of the Star Wars saga, along with some new additions. To prepare us for these events, the multinational entertainment company then shared this official synopsis: “The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying their allies, as they travel the dangerous galaxy born after the defeat of the Galactic Empire“.

We remind you that the second season will be available on Disney + starting from next 30 October, for now we do not yet know how many episodes will be composed, nor the date of the final broadcast. If you haven’t read it yet, we point out our analysis of the trailer for The Mandalorian, a video that also confirmed the presence of Sasha Banks, an athlete who should play Sabine Wren.