The Mandalorian 2, Ashoka Tano and Boba Fett in the awesome new fan poster

While an Australian casting agency seems to have confirmed the presence of Boba Fett in Star Wars: The Mandalorian 2, a fan of the series Disney+ of Jon favreau has created and published online a beautiful fan poster that also features the iconic Mandalorian and the announced Ashoka Tano live-action version.

The show, that will be back on the platform from 30 October, heralds an even more epic adventure than the one seen in the first season: among the settings presented in the trailer a few days ago there is also a vast ocean explored aboard a merchant ship and a night metropolis, not to mention the numerous ex-imperial many other deadly antagonists. As already mentioned, in the trailer we didn’t have any clue anyway Ahsoka Tano o Boba Fett, so fans will still have to wait to see them in action again.

In the second season of the show the Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, taking on enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the aftermath of the collapse of the Galactic Empire. In the cast of The Mandalorian Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito will return, with Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez among the directors already confirmed for the next eight unreleased episodes.

Showrunner Jon Favreau also executive produces alongside Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer. For other insights, here’s how The Mandalorian 2 will be different from the first season, below instead find the new poster of the series.