'The Mandalorian 2' and its connection to 'Clone Wars'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'The Mandalorian' was, clearly, one of the surprise series of 2019 and is on the way to becoming the 2020 one as well. The first season has just arrived in Spain from Disney +, and continuous rumors are already emerging about what awaits us. in season 2, which will premiere later this year.

The story of a bounty hunter and his fight to defend what I believed in, protecting a defenseless creature (although only in appearance) has brought all Star Wars fans together, highlighting the series as one of the most consistent projects in the series. , being the first real action series of the universe created by George Lucas. And recently we had only seen this union between fans again: with the series 'The Clone Wars'. This animated series, created by Dave Filoni, recounted the adventures of Yoda, Anakin, Obi-Wan, and company during the so-called Clone Wars.

Disney

And precisely in this series we find a connection with what will come in the second season of 'The Mandalorian'. Dave Filoni will also direct episodes in this new season and, on his Twitter, he has just shared an art concept in which we can see two characters from 'The Clone Wars' making their appearance in 'The Mandalorian': Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex.

Twitter

Ahsoka Tano She has become one of the fan-favorite characters and ever since Rosario Dawson's signing for this second season was announced, the alarms went off: would she play Tano, the young Jedi, Padawan of Anakin Skywalker?

Captain Rex, one of the captains of the clone troops, has also become a fan-favorite and he will also have his moment of glory in 'The Mandalorian'. The signing of Michael Biehn ('Terminator') was recently announced. Will he be the actor to play it?