The Mandalorian 2, all the revelations of the Afermath novels about Cobb Vanth

In the extraordinary premiere of Star Wars: The Mandalorian 2 written and directed by Jon favreau the character of Cobb Vanth, interpreted for the occasion by the very good Timothy Olyphant (Justified, Deadwood) and that fits perfectly into the archetype of a swaggering sheriff of the Old West.

However, as the most experienced connoisseurs ofStar Wars universe they will know, this is not the first time the character appears or is mentioned within the franchise, as in fact he had already debuted in the Literary Trilogy of Star Wars: Aftermath of Chuck Wendig, canonical series of novels covering the collapse of the Imperial Navy after the destruction of the Death Star by the Rebels.

In the books, Vanth first appears in 4 TO (After the Battle of Yavin) and it’s formerly the sheriff of Mos Pelgo on Tatooine, although he has not yet found Boba Fett’s Armor. In the story, Vanth offers to help the protagonist Adwin Charu, employee of the mining company / criminal syndicate Red Key, to buy some Jawa equipment. And it is Charu who in the novels note the armor of the Mandalorian dangle among the memorabilia, and eventually Charu betrays Vanth, shooting him, but Cobb manages to survive, beat the clerk to death and kick both him and the Red Key from the sector, also taking the armor that we later saw in the first episode of The Mandalorian 2.

We meet again Vanth in 5 TO, when is the de facto syndaco of Mos Pelgo and uses his new Mandalorian armor and great knowledge of the region to help the villagers thrive and resist attacks from the Red Key.

Despite his lighthearted and nonchalant appearance, Vanth is presented as a veteran warrior and a born leader, respected by all.