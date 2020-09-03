The Mandalorian 2, after the release date comes the first official poster

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Great day for Star Wars fans: like a bolt from the blue, Disney has decided to reveal to users of its streaming platform when we will finally be able to see the new episodes of The Mandalorian and, apparently, the wait will be very small.

The debut of the second season of The Mandalorian on Disney + is in fact set for next October and already the fanbase is no longer in the skin: after a long prolonged break also from the coronavirus crisis, many are looking forward to being able to embrace again Baby Yoda, Mando and all the other characters who made us love the first season of the Star Wars spin-off show.

Not just the release date, however: within hours, Disney also released the first official poster of the second season of The Mandalorian. This is something that does not let anything leak out about what we will see in the episodes, nothing but the classic writing on a black background with our two heroes in the center, but well … After this long abstinence, who would dare to complain?

For the future, meanwhile, Disney he may have some pleasant surprises in store for his fans: recently, for example, Jeff Goldblum spoke highly of The Mandalorian. Will it be just a coincidence? Time will tell.