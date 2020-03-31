'The Mandalorian 2', about to sign Jamie Lee Curtis

Share it:

Jamie Lee Curtis is living a new golden age in his professional career. Since Ryan Murphy rescued her for her 'Scream Queens', she hasn't stopped working. Let's see, it's not that I had stopped before, Jamie Lee Curtis has always been a born worker. But let's say he's been back to big projects ever since. He has resurrected the 'Halloween' franchise, being one of the most recent successes of horror cinema, in addition to starring in 'Daggers in the Back', by Rian Johnson. And now it is rumored that he could sign for season 2 of 'The Mandalorian'.

And why is this signing rumored? Easy. During the filming of season 2 of the Star Wars series for Disney +, the actress was seen on set. Maybe he was there visiting someone … or maybe he is one of those new signings, thus joining Rosario Dawson's and Michael Biehn's.

Jamie Lee and Star Wars almost rose to fame at the same time. They are only a couple of years apart. While 'Star Wars' was a reference for science fiction movies, 'Halloween night' was for horror movies. One in 1976, another in 1978. Wouldn't it be a little poetic if their paths crossed again, but this time, in the same project?

For now, neither Disney nor Jamie Lee Curtis have made statements about this, but the news comes from Making Star Wars, one of the most reliable media on the saga.