The Mandalorian 1×06: The Prisoner (2019): vibrant and atypical episode

April 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
'The prisoner' is an atypical episode within from 'The Mandalorian' for two main reasons. The first is quite obvious: it is the first episode that takes place exclusively in outer space (instead of on a planet or the like), more specifically in a space prison; the second is that it is an episode that does not have any of the two maximum managers of the series (Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni).

Already 'The Gunfighter' dispensed with Favreau, but we had Dave Filoni in exchange for double (director and screenwriter). This time we find an episode directed by Rick Famuyiwa (who already directed 'El niño') and scripted by this and by Christopher Yost, a Marvel veteran (both comics and film and animation).


This duo puts the character of Pedro Pascal (and Baby Yoda) with a new assignment on the way to find the place where he can finally live in relative tranquility. This time it's Ran (a Mark Boone Junior who has been missed since 'Sons of Anarchy') who offers you a job to enter a New Republic prison and get a prisoner out of there.

Thus, Mando will be teaming up with an ex-imperial (Bill Burr), a Devaronian (Clancy Brown), an old love (Natalia Tena) and a droid voiced by Richard Ayoade. A mission that already smells bad from the beginning… and you will see that you are right.

Tension between four walls

Mandalorian Droids

We meet with a fairly confined episode. One of those "bottle episodes" that made Star Trek so popular back in the 1960s. It can be claustrophobic, even more so when the second half of the episode we have a touch of survival and space terror, of being locked up before an elusive enemy that leads us directly to 'Alien'.

Of course, with many differences (and some decaffeination), since we cannot forget that we are in 'Star Wars' and, more specifically, in Disney +. But the intention is clear and the execution is quite successful, managing to give us a good dose of tension and emotion seeing our protagonist and his opponents in action.


'The prisoner' is the most tense episode of 'The Mandalorian', at least so far. A tension achieved by a script that knows how to use the tropes of this kind of stories and prevents us from taking our eyes off the screen at all times. On the other hand, we have another background snack of our protagonist, even if it is small.

We have two episodes left to conclude the first season of the series and it continues to be noted that we are in a transition arc even within the formulaic character of 'The Mandalorian'. Of course, it is a transition in crescendo that allows atypical things like this, which makes us not bored of the series, still enjoying this space western very much warsie.

P.S.: By the way, the final X-Wing pilots are Dave Filoni, Deborah Chow and Rick Famuyiwa.

