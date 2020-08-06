The Manchester City footballer who refused to renew his contract to go to Barcelona

Share it:

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola. EFE / Rodrigo Jim & # 233; nez / Archive



This Thursday the press conference of the coach of the Manchester City, Josep Guardiola, prior to the duel that must be played before the Real Madrid for the rematch of the round of 16 of the Champions League, after the 2 to 1 victory obtained in the Santiago Bernabeu before suspension of activity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beyond referring to the vital commitment that his team will face this Friday, the Spanish coach was asked about the future of one of his footballers after a few weeks of rumors that the player did not want to continue wearing the light blue shirt, despite the confidence that DT himself had given him for the next season.

It was then when asked by the press that Guardiola confirmed that the defender Eric Garcia rejected the club's offer: "He told us that he does not want to extend his contract with Manchester City," He added: “He has one more year and then he doesn't want to extend it. We want it but you don't want to extend the contract. I imagine he wants to play somewhere else. "

Eric García is just 19 years old (Reuters)

Despite not mentioning what other team he could leave, the European press has pointed out that the 19-year-old wants to return to Barcelona, ​​where he trained as a professional until leaving in 2017. This last campaign has barely made 19 appearances in the British squad and this seems to have caused his desire to leave the United Kingdom and return to Catalonia.

Garcia's appearance, particularly since the season resumed after the coronavirus was discontinued, had been an advantage for Guardiola in a troublesome position. The club did not replace the former captain Vincent Kompany when he left last year and Aymeric Laporte he missed five months of the campaign due to injury.

In addition, the club signed the midfielder this week Nathan ake of Bournemouth for £ 40 million ($ 53 million), but now you have to decide if it makes sense to sell to Garcia in the current transfer window or risk losing it on a free transfer next year.

On the other hand, Guardiola He spoke about the duel against Real Madrid on Friday: "We want to impose our style in the match, either defending or playing the counterattack," he explained. "What we want to try is to take the game to the places where we can harm Real Madrid, where we can show the quality of our players," he added.

The meeting will be held at the Etihad Stadium This Friday and the English team has a 2 to 1 advantage on the scoreboard against the champion of Spain who also will not have Sergio Ramos, suspended for having seen the red card in the first leg. The winner of the key will travel to Portugal to be measured on Saturday August 15 against the winner of the key between Juventus and Olympique de Lyon that has the Gallic set up 1 to 0, in the absence of the 90 minutes that will be held in Turin, also this Friday.

