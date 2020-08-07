Entertainment

The Man from Nowhere: John Wick's director for the American remake, all the details

August 7, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The New Line has taken a decisive step forward in the production of the American remake of The Man from Nowhere, South Korean film directed by Lee Jeong-beom, starring the actor Won Bin. The film was a box office hit at home in 2010 and in Italy came directly on television with the title The man who came from nowhere.

Chad Stahelski, stuntman and filmmaker responsible for the John Wick saga, will produce the new remake for New Line Cinema, while his partner Derek Kolstad, who wrote John Wick, will take care of the script. This is the last project underway for Stahelski, who is already involved in the television series The Continental, John Wick's spin-off set in the same universe as the films and which will air soon on Starz (with Stahelski directing the pilot), and with the remake of Highlander in the process of development at Lionsgate, for which he will be a producer. Stahelski will also be involved in the making of John Wick 4 and an additional spin-off, Ballerina (with Len Wiseman directing).

READ:  Heroes & Villains, the director of It Follows, will make the most revolutionary cinecomic ever

The Man from Nowhere was the films with the highest grossing in theaters in 2010 in South Korea, with a total of 42 million dollars and remained at the top of the ranking for about a month. Written and directed by Jeong-beom Lee, the film tells the story of a mysterious man who sets out on a journey of blood when the only person who seemed to understand him is kidnapped. The film also marked the last appearance on the screen to date for Won Bin, who also appeared in the cult Mother, directed by Bong Joon-ho.

According to what reported by Deadline, the producers would have been very satisfied with the script provided by Kolstad to immediately give the go-ahead to the realization. However, Stahelski will not take care of the remake direction with producers who are currently meeting possible candidates.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.