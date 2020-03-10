         The Malaga 2020 Film Festival is postponed indefinitely by the coronavirus

Share it:

If yesterday we were talking about the cancellation of the SXSW film, music and technology festival because of the coronavirus, and the dire consequences that this decision could have for its next edition, today we must move to the national territory to inform that the 23rd Malaga Film Festival has been postponed indefinitely by COVID-19.

The news has transcended through the official Twitter account from the Malaga city hall, in which The following message has been published:

"The City Council decides to postpone the celebration of the Malaga Festival due to the uncertainty generated by the evolution of the coronavirus. Although the health authorities do not expressly prevent it, its recommendation not to travel makes it difficult for the event to develop normally."

As is clear in the message, the measures taken regarding the event do not imply a cancellation; something completely logical if we take into account the margin of benefits that the Festival leaves year after year in the Andalusian town. As eldiario.es points out, the 2018 edition meant 1.5 million euros, the creation of a hundred jobs and the hiring of 150 Malaga companies in logistics and production tasks.

The Malaga 2020 Festival I should have started this Friday, March 13, and would have extended until the 22nd of the same month. Then you can read the communiqué shared by the contest on his Twitter account.