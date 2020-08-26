The making of the series with Henry Cavill is available on Netflix

Share it:

The good news continues for all fans of the series focused on libri di Andrzej Sapkowski: in addition to the announcement on the resumption of work on The Witcher 2, we also report a new documentary on the making of the first season.

At the bottom of the news is the trailer shared by the streaming giant, so we will find out what were the biggest challenges that showrunners and actors had to face in creating the eight episodes, which introduced the public to the life of Geralt di Rivia and other characters from the famous fantasty saga. The documentary is already present in the Netflix catalog and allows us to see some of the interviews with the cast, composed by Henry Cavill, in the role of the monster hunter protagonist of the story, Anya Chalotra, interpreter of the sorceress Yennefer and Freya Allan, the face of Ciri , along with the other actors featured in the show’s episodes.

As we have already reported, the Coronavirus epidemic has suspended work on all the sets of the shows, leading to significant delays that many believe will postpone the release date of the second season to the 2021 forwarded. All that remains is to wait for the latest updates on the filming, in the meantime we point out this photo shared by the protagonist of The Witcher, in which Henry Cavill shows his makeup after a day of shooting.