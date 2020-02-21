Entertainment

The makeup of Jules that you have not seen so far

February 21, 2020
Lisa Durant
One of the series with more pull in 2019 was, without a doubt, ‘Euphoria’. His plot, the great work of the cast and aesthetics conquered millions of people who are excitedly awaiting the second season, whose premiere is estimated before summer. Another element that has fascinated the audience the most is the ‘Makeup’, designed by Doniella Davy. A lot of celebrities filled the networks with ideas inspired by the works of art that the protagonists wore on their faces Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferreira Y Sidney Sweeney. However, to reach those models, the makeup artist of ‘Euphoria’ made some odd makeup that never came on screen, specifically those of Jules, that we can enjoy now thanks to its Instagram


When this production started, Donnie should not imagine the fury that his makeups would cause. To get to those designs so different, full of color and brightness, he had to do a lot of tests before, as he confesses in the post where he shows some of his initial ideas.

Before commenting on these wonders, we remind you of the best ‘Euphoria’ makeups in this video.

We have been about to not know these creations because Donni was not sure that he wanted to share them. She recounts how the process was and the importance of makeup to build a character. Here is the album with Jules as the protagonist. Do not miss the details and dare to take them. They are a fantasy!

Jules, Euphoria makeup

Jules Euphoria Makeup, played by Hunter Schafer.

‘Euphoria’ makeup: Ideas for the eyes.

