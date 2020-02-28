The main stands that will appear in Stone Ocean shown in a fan art

Share it:

The de series JoJo's Bizarre Adventures, over the years, has acquired more and more notoriety also and above all in our country, becoming one of the most popular souls of recent times. With the fifth season ending last year, fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the release of the sixth season.

But if JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean still does not have an official release date, the most loyal fans do not lose heart and distract themselves from waiting by concentrating on realizing illustrations dedicated to the new series or even cosplay like many we have already seen in recent months. A makes the wait even more unnerving is the fact that the sixth season promises, according to everyone, among the most exciting, full of new characters and super special stands.

Another reason is the protagonist of the series, Jotaro's daughter, Jolyne Cujoh who will find himself having to survive inside a maximum security prison, home to dangerous criminals and the worst species. But always talking about Stand, in addition to that of the protagonist, called "Stone Free" and who has the ability to transform himself and his user into a series of strings that can travel along predetermined distances, others will appear as Weather Report, Foo Fighters, Marilyn Manson (obviously all names of famous bands or singers) and many others. It is precisely in honor of such a variety of particular and unpublished powers that a fan wanted to represent those used by Jolyne Cujoh and the other protagonists of Stone Ocean in a fan art.

The drawing can be found at the bottom of the article. It was designed by the Reddit artist Gerrymon96 who wanted to give a taste of what will be next season and what will await us.

What do you think about Stone Ocean? Are you also waiting impatiently for the exit? Let us know below in the comments.

