Entertainment

The main stands that will appear in Stone Ocean shown in a fan art

February 27, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The de series JoJo's Bizarre Adventures, over the years, has acquired more and more notoriety also and above all in our country, becoming one of the most popular souls of recent times. With the fifth season ending last year, fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the release of the sixth season.

But if JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean still does not have an official release date, the most loyal fans do not lose heart and distract themselves from waiting by concentrating on realizing illustrations dedicated to the new series or even cosplay like many we have already seen in recent months. A makes the wait even more unnerving is the fact that the sixth season promises, according to everyone, among the most exciting, full of new characters and super special stands.

Another reason is the protagonist of the series, Jotaro's daughter, Jolyne Cujoh who will find himself having to survive inside a maximum security prison, home to dangerous criminals and the worst species. But always talking about Stand, in addition to that of the protagonist, called "Stone Free" and who has the ability to transform himself and his user into a series of strings that can travel along predetermined distances, others will appear as Weather Report, Foo Fighters, Marilyn Manson (obviously all names of famous bands or singers) and many others. It is precisely in honor of such a variety of particular and unpublished powers that a fan wanted to represent those used by Jolyne Cujoh and the other protagonists of Stone Ocean in a fan art.

READ:           Does "Dawn that is not a little" have the best phrases in Spanish cinema? 13 reasons to believe so

The drawing can be found at the bottom of the article. It was designed by the Reddit artist Gerrymon96 who wanted to give a taste of what will be next season and what will await us.

What do you think about Stone Ocean? Are you also waiting impatiently for the exit? Let us know below in the comments.

A JoJo animator makes sketches on the sixth season.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.