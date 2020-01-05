 The main shooting of The Batman starts in London

Share it:

Advanced by actor Jeffrey Wright through their social networks, the main photograph of "The Batman" It has already started in London and we have the first snapshots of the shooting set, which at the moment are not especially revealing.

In the images we can see a couple of trucks of Gotham City news and services and a police car that, we assume, will also be used to recreate the famous city of cartoons. At the moment, because of the type of vehicles we cannot finish specifying the period in which the film will take place, if it will be in the present or if we will leave a few years ago, as it has been rumored on occasion.

Who knows if the beginning of the main picture will give Robert Pattinson a first look as the new dark knight.

The film is directed by Matt Reeves and will feature the introduction of Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne a.k.a. Batman In the cast we have Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman. They are joined by Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepott (Penguin), Paul Dano as Edward Nygma (Enigma) and John Turturo as Carmine Falcone. It has a premiere scheduled for June 25, 2021.