the main children of Jurassic Park are back

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'Jurassic Park' is one of those movies that we found in the history of cinema that completely marked an entire generation. Released in 1993, its revolutionary special effects, its adventure story and the good work of Spielberg, made 'Jurassic Park' (or, as we call it the Viejunos, 'Jurassic Park') not only in instant classic, but in a blockbuster of epic proportions.

Sam Neill He was the protagonist of the film, and knew how to endow dr. Alan Grant of an incredible personality and presence, accompanying Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum in the cast. But two of the stars of the movie were, without a doubt, Joe Mazzello and Ariana Richards, who played the leading children Tim and Lex, respectively. In 'Jurassic World 3', which is currently in the pre-production process, Neill and company have already confirmed their return. And now it seems that we can also see Lex and Tim in action, something that was already rumored a few months ago.

This tweet is the work of Mazzello, the actor who played Tim, and whom we have seen recently in movies like 'Bohemian Rhapsody'. Although there is no official confirmation, this cryptic tweet seems to indicate that it will also be present in 'Jurassic World 3', so it is expected that his sister in fiction, the former actress Ariana Richards (who is retired from the world of acting ) come back too.

Chris Pratt, protagonist of the new trilogy, said recently that everyone would be back, so what else do we have left to believe it?